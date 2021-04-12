17-year-old Florida girl electrocuted by power line while escaping burning car

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff,

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old died after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say she was electrocuted by stepping on downed power lines.  According to troopers, she was driving northbound on Evenglow Avenue around 12:15 p.m. when she collided with a powerline downed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s strong storms.

The girl’s Dodge Avenger caught fire along the driver’s side, so she tried to exit the car from the passenger side. Troopers say as she was exiting the car, she stepped on the downed active powerline and was electrocuted. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Initial reports from Hernando County Fire Rescue said the girl was 20 years old.

