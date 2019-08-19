Weight Watchers New App For Kids and Teen Sparking Concern

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Smart phone apps for dieting are no longer just for adults. A weight loss app aimed at kids and teens is on the market, and it’s called “Kurbo.” It’s designed for kids as young at eight, who enter their height, weight and a weight loss goal.

Some parents expressing concern online, writing, “Kids struggle enough with body image, which is a key cause of eating disorders.”

Kids can use the app to track what they eat. Guided by a traffic light system, healthy foods like veggies get a green light, and foods like pasta get yellow for moderation, while candy and sugary drinks get red lights, indicating that kids should stop and think.

Weight Watchers says “Kurbo” focuses on behavior changes for healthier eating and more activity, not dieting or calorie counting.