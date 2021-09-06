Weeknight lane closures on Troy Schenectady Road beginning in Latham

News
Posted: / Updated:
Road Work

Road Work

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is beginning weeknight road work on portions of Troy Schenectady Road starting September 7 for a resurfacing project. The construction will take place between Rensselaer Avenue and Gaffers Court, and on the ramps leading to and from I-87 at Exit 6 in Colonie from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

NYSDOT says there will also be periodic full, overnight closures of the on-ramp from Troy Schenectady Road to the northbound Northway. Motorists will then be directed to a detour using the southbound Northway to Exit 5, where they can re-enter the Northway to head northbound.  

NYSDOT says closures are expected to continue through early October. Workers will also upgrade existing sidewalk ramps during weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. using flaggers and lane closures as necessary.

Motorists should watch for flaggers’ directions and slow down. Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire