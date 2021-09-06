Weeknight lane closures on Troy Schenectady Road beginning in Latham

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is beginning weeknight road work on portions of Troy Schenectady Road starting September 7 for a resurfacing project. The construction will take place between Rensselaer Avenue and Gaffers Court, and on the ramps leading to and from I-87 at Exit 6 in Colonie from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

NYSDOT says there will also be periodic full, overnight closures of the on-ramp from Troy Schenectady Road to the northbound Northway. Motorists will then be directed to a detour using the southbound Northway to Exit 5, where they can re-enter the Northway to head northbound.

NYSDOT says closures are expected to continue through early October. Workers will also upgrade existing sidewalk ramps during weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. using flaggers and lane closures as necessary.

Motorists should watch for flaggers’ directions and slow down. Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.