SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Weekly movie nights are returning to Proctors Theatre starting July 7. The movies are presented by It Came from Schenectady (ICFS), with showings every Thursday.
Events, prizes, surprises, a bar, and comfy sofas are expected during the movie nights.
Lineup
- July 7: Dario Argento’s “Tenebrae” at 7 p.m. in the GE Theatre
- July 14: “Back to the Future” at 7 p.m. in the GE Theatre
- July 21: “A Hard Day’s Night” at 7 p.m. in the GE Theatre
- July 28: “RRR” at 7 p.m. in the GE Theatre
- August 4: “Fanny: The Right to Rock” at 7 p.m. in the Addy
- August 11: “Cosplay Universe” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Addy
- August 18: “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” at 7 p.m. in the GE Theatre
- August 25: “The Harder They Come” at 7 p.m. in the Addy
- September 1: Greg Sestero Live! with a double feature of “Miracle Valley” and “The Room” at 7 p.m. in the GE Theatre
- September 8: Lamberto Bava’s “Demons” at 7 p.m. in the GE Theatre
- September 15: “The Big Lebowski” at 7 p.m. in the GE Theatre