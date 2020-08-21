Weekend wedding must have 50-person limit, court rules

(WIVB) — A New York wedding scheduled for Saturday must be limited to 50 people, even though 175 are expected to attend.

Earlier this month, a federal judge lifted the 50-person limit for gatherings in order to allow two weddings more guests.

One of those weddings has already occurred.

Take a look at the approval of the state’s motion for an emergency stay:

