(WIVB) — A New York wedding scheduled for Saturday must be limited to 50 people, even though 175 are expected to attend.
Earlier this month, a federal judge lifted the 50-person limit for gatherings in order to allow two weddings more guests.
One of those weddings has already occurred.
Take a look at the approval of the state’s motion for an emergency stay:
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Weekend wedding must have 50-person limit, court rules
- Friday’s first post at Saratoga delayed 1 hour
- Police nab 3 for pursuit after reported shoplifting at Home Depot
- Tokyo Games postponement presents quandary for ticket buyers
- Jim Malatras appointed as the 14th SUNY Chancellor