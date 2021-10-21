Weekend lane closures in Albany, Saratoga counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists of alternating lanes and lane closures on October 22 and October 23. DOT said to watch for workers and plan your travel accordingly.

Motorists should watch for alternating lanes controlled by flaggers at the intersection of New Scotland Road (State Route 85) and Kenwood Avenue in Slingerlands in Bethlehem. The road work is taking place between October 22 at 8 p.m. and October 23 at noon to facilitate a culvert replacement, weather permitting.

In Saratoga County, DOT said motorists should expect lane closures on southbound I-87 between Exit 15 and Exit 16. Some lanes will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 23 for maintenance work, weather permitting.

DOT reminds motorists to obey flaggers’ directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

