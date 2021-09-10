Weekend lane closures for Northway Exits 15-16 and I-90 near Exit 6A

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists of lane closures for this weekend. There will be lane closures on southbound I-87 between Exit 16 and Exit 15 in Saratoga County from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 11 for maintenance work, weather permitting.
NYSDOT also says one eastbound lane of I-90 over Erie Boulevard in Albany near Exit 6A will be closed starting September 10 at 7 p.m. through September 12 at 5 a.m. for bridge work.
NYSDOT reminds motorists to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering maintenance vehicles.
Motorists are urged to drive responsibly. Fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.
