Weekend lane closures between Northway Exits 15-16

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists of lane closures on southbound I-87 between Exit 15 and Exit 16. Some lanes will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., on October 2 for maintenance work, weather permitting.
DOT reminds motorists to obey flaggers’ directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.
