VORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for some family-friendly events this upcoming weekend? Thacher State Park has you covered!

On Saturday, February 25, make your way to the Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Historic Helderbergs Day. Throughout the day, visitors can learn about skills used by early Dutch settlers including archery, cheese-making, wool dyeing, rug braiding, and more! Not only will you learn about the skills, but you will also get the chance to try them.

There will also be games and a chance to sample colonial Dutch recipes. The event is free and open to all ages! For more information, call (518) 872-0800. No registration is required.

On Sunday, February 26, make your way to the Visitor Center once more as Thacher State Park teams up with the Berne Library to present a story about birds from 10 – 11 a.m. After the story, visitors can watch songbirds and listen to how they spend their winter. Children will receive a free copy of No Two Alike by Keith Baker. Registration is required. To register or find out more information, call (518) 872-0800.