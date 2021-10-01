Weekend closures planned for Route 9 ramps to I-90 in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists of upcoming weekend ramp closures. The Route 9 ramps from Henry Johnson Boulevard in Albany and Loudon Road in Colonie to eastbound I-90 will be closed from 6 p.m. on October 1 until 3 a.m. on October 4, and again from 6 p.m. on October 8 until 3 a.m. on October 11.

During these closures, motorists will be detoured to westbound I-90 to Exit 5 for Everett Road, where they can loop around for eastbound I-90. Motorists should also watch for up to two lanes to be closed on eastbound I-90 approaching Exit 6A during these work hours.

These closures are part of an ongoing $15 million project to improve bridges along I-90 in Albany.

DOT reminds motorists to obey flaggers’ directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.