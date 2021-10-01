Weekend closures planned for Route 9 ramps to I-90 in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists of upcoming weekend ramp closures. The Route 9 ramps from Henry Johnson Boulevard in Albany and Loudon Road in Colonie to eastbound I-90 will be closed from 6 p.m. on October 1 until 3 a.m. on October 4, and again from 6 p.m. on October 8 until 3 a.m. on October 11.
During these closures, motorists will be detoured to westbound I-90 to Exit 5 for Everett Road, where they can loop around for eastbound I-90. Motorists should also watch for up to two lanes to be closed on eastbound I-90 approaching Exit 6A during these work hours.
These closures are part of an ongoing $15 million project to improve bridges along I-90 in Albany.
DOT reminds motorists to obey flaggers’ directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.
To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our traffic page online and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
Follow us on social media