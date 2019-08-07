Wednesday is ‘First Responders Day’ at the Track

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics get in free on Wednesday during First Responders day at the Saratoga Race Course.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) will honor all first responders with free grandstand admission at the track on Wednesday with proper ID.

The day’s third race will be named in honor of first responders and all local police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics will be invited to the winner’s circle for a special welcome.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Gates open at 11:00 a.m.

Approx. 1:50 p.m.

NYRA will welcome local police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics to the winner’s circle for the day’s third race, which will be named in honor of first responders.

Approx. 3:30 p.m.

The FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, an annual attraction in the New York City Saint Patrick’s Day parade, will perform on the track apron following the sixth race. Since September 11, 2001, the band has played at all 543 funerals and memorials for New York City firefighters who gave their lives both during and in the years following the World Trade Center attack. This number includes the 343 FDNY firefighters who perished on September 11.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A variety of emergency service vehicles and equipment will be on display in and around the Coca-Cola Saratoga Pavilion, including a fire truck from the Saratoga Springs Fire Department; a K9 unit from the Saratoga Springs Police Department; and an EMS vehicle from Clifton Park EMS.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Numerous local police, fire and emergency service departments will host activities and demonstrations at the Coca-Cola Saratoga Pavilion throughout the afternoon, including: impaired vision goggle demonstrations, a vehicle rollover simulator and a child’s safety seat demonstration from the New York State Police (Troop G); seat belt demonstration from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office; bike safety information from the Saratoga Springs Police Department; CPR demonstrations from Clifton Park EMS; fire safety tips from the Saratoga Springs City Fire Department; mental health awareness tips from the Saratoga Department of Mental Health and Addiction; trauma prevention demonstrations by Albany Medical Center; and a sprinkler system demonstration by the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs.