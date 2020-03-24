Weddings postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak, some couples rush to the altar

HILLSDALE, N.Y., PUTNEY, V.T. (NEW10) Many couples have had to postpone their weddings amid the coronavirus outbreak and city offices are no longer issuing marriage licenses. But some couples rushed to the altar to get hitched just in the nick of time.

“It’s been good news in a time where there isn’t a ton of good news,” said Adam Steck.

A couple newlyweds in Hillsdale are on a honeymoon “staycation” after making a mad dash to tie the knot before the pandemic shut down the courthouse.

“The door was locked with a big sign that said, ‘This building is closed.’ So we knocked on the door and someone opened it and said, “Are you the ones getting married?’” said Steck.

He and Sarah Smith planned a September wedding with 90 guests, but all that changed when Adam, a plaster worker, was laid off, and wanted to ensure he’d have insurance through his art teacher wife.

“So we said lets do it,” Adam said.

The decision was made for practical reasons, but the ceremony wasn’t lacking romance.

“I’ve never questioned how much he loves me and I feel very safe with him,” said Smith.

Over the weekend in Putney, Vermont, it was 30 degrees, but Jill Johnson was beaming in the dress she picked out for a June 27th barn wedding. Instead of 120 guests, she and Tim Sossa said their vows in front of less than 10 loved ones. There were no congratulatory hugs for the happy couple but plenty of support from 6 feet away. The no fuss affair featured packaged snacks and wine served with latex gloves.

“It’s been certainly a roller coaster of emotions,” said Troy-based wedding planner, Katie O’Malley Maloney. She’s been busy helping couples postpone their big days.

“Almost all of our vendors have been very accommodating where they just pick up that service, move it to that date, but ultimately they’re not owed any more additional money,” she said.

She says April and May are out, but some brides and grooms are tentatively planning for beyond.

“Guests would be receiving invitations to June weddings during the ban and asked to reply to that wedding in a very uncertain time,” she explained.

She says to expect more weddings on Fridays and Sundays as venues will be overbooked.

“Life will hopefully go back to normal, it’s just that we’re in the thick of it now and I think having something to look forward to, especially in celebration with all your family friends is something worth holding onto right now,” said O’Malley Maloney.

In uncertain times Adam Steck and Sarah Smith’s pipe cleaner wedding bands are a symbol of one thing that is: love, in sickness and in health.