Website offers support for people living their “OptionB”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Mental health has been a big issue this year. It’s been talked about by therapists, teachers, parents, children, organizations, and government agencies as people try to find ways to cope with depression, anxiety, and social isolation in a COVID-19 pandemic world.

It also has people asking what they can do and how they can see friends and family or at least let them know they are thinking of them, especially around the holidays.

Co-founder of OptionB, Rachel Thomas, said one of the most important things someone can do to show they care this holiday season is just to do something. Asking a friend or loved one what can be done for them puts the responsibility back onto them. Just doing something removes the responsibility from the friend or family member.

Another way to help someone feel good is by doing something for the ones they care most about. For caregivers, it could mean doing something for their child or whomever they are taking care of. It’s more important this year for people to come together, support each other, and show empathy for people living their OptionB, said Thomas.

OptionB.org is centered around the idea that sometimes people have to live with their second option (OptionB). The website gives people the opportunity to share stories on topics like health, divorce, raising resilient children, sexual abuse, and grief. It also offers advice from professionals, and targeted groups people can join.

The website is funded by sales of OptionB, a book written by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant. The concept was born after Sandberg’s husband died suddenly. Sandberg confided in a friend that she wished he was with her. The friend told her she might not have her husband but she had OptionB.

OptionB there for the holidays gives people advice on how to approach this year’s holidays using a thoughtful approach. One of those ways is choosing other things to say rather than “Happy Holidays” if a friend or family member is having a difficult time. The website suggests greetings that acknowledge the struggle of others.