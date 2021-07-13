Webinar: The ABCs of PFAS, what county officials need to know

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, July 13 at 10 a.m., the New York State Association of Counties will be hosting a webinar to bring people up to speed on how they plan to regulate against a class of man-made chemicals named Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFAS is a chemicals that have been widely used in consumer and industrial products since the 1960s and is now known to have dangerous health effects. Despite recent efforts to ban PFAS in food packaging, firefighting foam, cosmetics, and other products where they are commonly used, these chemicals can still be found in soil, surface water, groundwater, and public water supplies across New York State.

The NYSAC will be addressing these concerns with PFAS exposure in their communities.

To register for the webinar go to their website.