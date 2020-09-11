Webinar on special education laws and COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Special Education Task Force in conjunction with the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York (LASNY) is holding a presentation for parents or caregivers concerned about special education services. The webinar will take place Tuesday, September 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The webinar will discuss special education laws and features parent/school district speakers. Ways parents/caregivers can keep track of individualized education programs (IEP) and academic progress.

“During this national emergency, schools must prioritize, above all else, the safety of students, staff, and communities. Consistent with this priority, schools are still obligated to provide a student with a free and appropriate public education (FAPE)…This presentation is for parents, professionals, and providers who want to learn to what extent compensatory education services may be needed this Fall and how to advocate for it,” LASNY said.

Presenters

Christen Smith, Staff Attorney, Legal Aid Society of Northeastern NY

Tina Beauparlant, Regional Program Manager/Education Specialist, Parent to Parent of NYS

Erin Hill, Director of Special Programs, Cohoes City School District

Registration is required to attend Compensatory Services Big Questions for Students with Disabilities During COVID-19. Participants will get call-in information a week before the webinar. For more information email Helen Hellmuth at DRNYhelen.hellmuth@drny.org or call 518-512-4927.

Webinar will be closed-captioned with ASL interpretation available by request.

