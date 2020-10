ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Many hunting seasons are underway, and while it's a way to experience the outdoors, the Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding the public that safety will always come first.

If you're new to hunting and just starting out, the DEC requires every hunter to take a hunter education course before receiving a license. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, on average, 20,000 people go through the course, but this year, roughly 50,000 people signed up for the online course, which is usually held in person.