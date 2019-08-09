Web Extra: How to get involved with AIM Services

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this web extra, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson learns more about AIM Services from the organization’s Executive Director Christopher Lyons.

AIM Services is a nonprofit organization based in Saratoga Springs that provides support and services to people with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries in eastern New York.

If you want to get involved with the organization, here’s what you can do!

1.) Attend an event! The organization holds different events in the community to come together and spread awareness for their mission. Check their website to keep an eye on upcoming events.

2.) Share your story! Use the power of your own story by sharing it on their website to make a difference.

3.) Donate! Help AIM Services and their mission by donating your time or money to their cause.

To learn more, and get involved, visit the organization’s website to stay in the loop.