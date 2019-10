WEST CARSON, Calif. (KTLA/KRON/CNN) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was left in a car with the heater on and windows rolled up for more than five hours while her mother drank with a friend nearby, records show.

June Love Agosto died at a hospital on Sept. 23 after she was found unconscious inside her mother’s vehicle in the unincorporated county area of West Carson, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.