TROY N.Y. (NEWS10) – What started as a hobby has now become a passion for members of the Hudson-Mohawk Weavers Guild. Sunday was the last day for the 45th annual show and sale, which featured two full floors of hand-woven items from 30 local designers. Megan MacBride, Spokesperson for the guild, said the guild is always organizing opportunities for people to learn more about weaving.

“The Hudson-Mohawk Weavers Guild is a very active,” MacBride said. “This is one of the largest Show and Sales of hand-weaving in the Northeast.”

Connie Laporta, chair of Show and Sale, started weaving during the pandemic and quickly became addicted to the artisanship. This is her first year with the guild, and she was shocked to see so many people line up to shop on the first day.

“We get a whole bunch of people that come the first day that want to get their favorite towel or scarf. Or they have a particular weavers that they really like.”

Weavers like Janet Gallant share their unique, colorful style each year. She has been involved in the guild for six years and has had several pieces of her work on display. She also says she loves being a part of such a creative group.

“Lots of talented people, lots of inspiration,” Gallant said. “You make what you do, but you also see all of the ideas from everyone else, and you want to do that too.”

But Gallant also says her love for making clothes started as a child.

“I started sewing when I was 7 years old, but I went into weaving to make fabrics so that I could make clothes,” she said.

But despite the reason, many guild members say they find the craft fun and fulfilling; most importantly, Gallant says there is always a way for someone to learn the craft.

“Our guild is really working towards more mentorship. And so if you get in touch with us at the guild, we have information here, and then come to a meeting. Tell us you would like to learn some, and then we can fix you up with a mentor and get you started.”

And from there, you can start weaving into the artisanship life in no time.