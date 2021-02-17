Weather may delay second round of doses for seniors and first responders in Columbia County

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—According to Columbia County Health Director Jack Mabb, bad weather in the midwest has slowed shipments of second doses of the Moderna vaccine from Kentucky. His department is waiting on 500 second-round doses, 100 doses for category 1b, and 100 doses for county residents with comorbidity.

“It doesn’t look like it, honestly,” said Mabb. “We don’t have any real indications about these 500 second-round doses whether or not they have even been shipped. So we are going to be canceling our Thursday and Friday night clinics.”

Comorbidity is the presence of one or more conditions like cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions, or type 1 or type 2 diabetes. According to Director Mabb, residents must provide a letter from their doctor regarding their comorbidity, or they will not be able to sign up to be vaccinated in Columbia County.

The county health department will keep your doctor’s letter for a short time. This is because the New York State Department of Health may perform an audit on the county for the shots giving out, said Madd.

The health department will be calling those who were expecting their second round of the vaccine to reschedule for next week.

We reached out to the Greene County Public Health Department about their vaccine distribution and have not heard back.