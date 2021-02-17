Weather causes vaccine distribution postponment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday’s planned vaccine distribution at Albany’s Times Union Center has been postponed due to the weather. The Albany County Health Department has tentatively rescheduled the distribution for Monday, February 22, and will confirm the date when the vaccine shipment is received.

It is anticipated that Monday’s second dose point of distribution run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Albany County officials say the state’s automated messaging system may have sent out reminders to those who had been scheduled to receive their second doses. The Department of Health says it will be reaching out to those individuals via email to let them know about the postponement.

