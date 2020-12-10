“We are four games in and we have done a lot of good things” Jim Boeheim following loss at #21 Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WSYR-TV) –

Wednesday night at the RAC, the Syracuse men’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season falling to #21 Rutgers 79-69.

The Scarlet Knights closed the game on a 17-4 run, pulling away for the victory.

Alan Griffin led the Orange with 20 points and eight rebounds. Quincy Guerrier added 18 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Syracuse drops to 3-1 on the season. Rutgers improves to 4-0.

Hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the loss to Rutgers by clicking on the video player above.