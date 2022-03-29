WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was arrested after an undercover drug bust. The woman allegedly sold drugs to a Warren County Sheriff’s Narcotics Enforcement Officer.

On Friday, March 5, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cassandra E. Baker, 25, of Warrensburg for selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation conducted in Warrensburg, Warren County NEU purchased crack cocaine from Baker.

Baker was charged with the Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Felony). Baker was arraigned at Warren County Court by Judge Robert Smith where she was released.