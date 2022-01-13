Ways to save as grocery prices soar

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family grocery bills are on the rise due to pandemic disruptions, with higher prices on many basic items. There are several reasons for the increasing costs at the supermarket: input costs are up, especially in food and fuel, which pressures grocery prices.

Supply chain disruptions and weather are also playing a role. Extreme weather, droughts, flooding, and heavy damage to crops in the Midwest impact produce; causing prices to go up for what is left to sell to consumers.

NBC News’ grocery price tracker says that orange juice, eggs, chicken breasts, fresh ground beef, bacon, and bread have all gone up over the past year, anywhere from 15 cents to $1.14 per unit. Since February of 2021, the prices of fruits and vegetables have risen nearly 2%.

The Biden Administration says that inflation is on the rise, and here to stay, at least through the end of this year. There are some ways you can save money on your trip to the grocery store, however. Here are some things to keep in mind: