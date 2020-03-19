Wayne County resident tests positive for COVID-19

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayne County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Wayne County Public Health Department.

The resident — who was undergoing short-stay rehabilitation at DeMay Living Center — is now being isolated at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

“DeMay Living Center and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital have been following, and will continue to follow, the New York State Department of Health’s guidelines to keep patients, residents and staff safe,” Wayne County Public Health Department said in a release.

The health department is currently tracking the patient’s contacts.

For Wayne County information on the coronavirus, email wcph@co.wayne.ny.us or by calling 315-946-5749.

