KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON) — Dillon and Riley Murphy will remember their wedding forever, but not for the usual reasons. The Hawaii Island couple said they were initially concerned that Tropical Storm Darby would rain on their big day at Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona over the weekend.

Darby fizzled out, but then the waves came crashing in. “We were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon said. “There was no food in any of the containers—the cake luckily made it.”

The Murphys told NEWS10’s sister station in Hawaii that everyone at the reception was also safe as well. Riley said that seeing unity in the face of hardship taught her a life lesson after the water rushed in. “The analogy of life and storms hit. And it’s just, it’s so important to come together and to have all of our family and our loved ones there and it just made it very special,” Riley said.

After a little cleanup and drying off, the Murphys said it was even better than the wedding that they had dreamed of. “We did end up getting some good pictures with waves splashing up,” Dillon said. “The ceremony was beautiful.”

“We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind,” Riley said. “At the end of the night, we were all dancing in the mud, and it was amazing.”

“The show still went on,” Riley said. “It was a really, really fun night!”