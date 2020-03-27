Watervliet woman arrested after crime spree

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Gina F. Gregio, 20, from Watervliet, was arrested Thursday, March 26 after admitting to damaging numerous vehicles.

Watervliet Police say Gregio admitted to breaking into cars and puncturing several tires throughout the city in the early morning hours Thursday. She was charged with three counts of criminal mischief in the 3rd degree and three counts of auto stripping in the 3rd degree.

“These crimes were senseless and troubling. I am grateful for the community’s assistance in providing valuable information to our detectives, which led to a quick arrest and prevention of further crimes. This is a clear example of Watervliet Police co-producing public safety with our community,” said Watervliet Police Chief Anthony Geraci.

Due to the courts being closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Gregio was issued an appearance ticket.

