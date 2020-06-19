Watervliet will not open city pool this summer

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Charles Patricelli announced Friday the Watervliet Municipal Pool will not open for the 2020 season. He says the issue comes with new guidelines for pools set forth by the Governor’s Office.

The Mayor said that in order to comply with the new rules the city would have to hire more lifeguards. Due to the pandemic, the city cannot afford to spend funds on non-budgeted positions.

“The decision made today was not taken lightly, as the pool serves as an important recreation hub for the community. However, due to the many health challenges, restrictions in the use of the pool, social distancing requirements, as well as staffing reductions presented by COVID-19, we believe not opening the pool is the safest approach. We have to keep the health of pool guests and staff in mind when we contemplate these decisions,” said Mayor Patricelli.

The City would like to remind residents that sprinkler pads are available and will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 7th Street Park, Clinton Park, and Brotherhood Park.

