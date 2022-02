Close Up Of Woman At Home Reading Instructions On Supply Of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Testing Kits (Getty)

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Watervliet will be distributing COVID-19 at-home test kits to residents on Thursday, February 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. or until supplies run out. kits will be distributed at the library/Senior Center, Watervliet Municipal building on Broadway.

Due to limited amounts, one kit will be distributed per household. Residents should have identification available to confirm their address.