Watervliet Pool opening for 2021 season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 28 at 12 p.m., Mayor Charles V. Patricelli and the City Council members will re-open the municipal swimming pool.

The pool was closed for the 2020 season and City employees were working thru the fall of last year and early months of 2021 to make improvements to the pool.

Mayor Patricelli stated that “we made a commitment in beginning of January that we were going to open the pool this year, with our without COVID restriction. We wanted a sense of normalcy to return to our community and this is a big part of the summer atmosphere. I spent many summers swimming at this pool and it was hard for me to see it dormant last year.”

The pool will be open from June 28 thru August 20 this year. Resident cards range from $3 to $5 and the pool is open to all City of Watervliet and Green Island residents.

Pool hours:

  • Monday thru Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday and Thursday 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Adult Swim)
  • Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

