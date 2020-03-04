Watervliet police warn of email scam

WATERVLIET, N.Y.(NEWS10)—A new email scam is out there involving Walmart and a fraudulent $3000 check to buy gift cards with. Luckily, the person who got the email was suspicious and called the police.

Watervliet Police Patrolman John Yerry warns if you suspect something is off with a phone call or email, especially one that promises you money and/or wants your personal information, to call your local police.

Yerry also says that if someone comes to your door and you don’t feel comfortable to call the police. He says the police don’t mind at all coming by to check things out.

LATEST STORIES: