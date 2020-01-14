Watervliet Police to host criminal justice reform forum

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department will host a community forum centered on the 2020 criminal justice reforms on Wednesday at the Watervliet Jr./Sr. High School.

Along with the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, the police department plans to discuss the impact of the reforms on the community.

“As members of the community, we recognize that there are questions and concerns in regards to how the criminal justice reforms will not only impact New York State, but also our community here in Watervliet, Police Chief Anthony Geraci said. “We hope to take this opportunity to explain these changes in an open forum where the public can feel comfortable asking questions and addressing concerns they may have.”

The forum will take place starting at 6 p.m. and is expected to last two hours. Community members are encouraged to attend and join in the conversation.

The criminal justice reform law went into effect Jan. 1, 2020. The new law eliminates cash bail for a number of misdemeanor and non-violent felony offenses.

According to the the bill, the purpose of the law was “to end the use of monetary bail, reduce unnecessary pretrial incarceration and improve equity and fairness in the criminal justice system.”

Judges can set three forms of bails, including an unsecured or partially secured bond.

