Watervliet police respond to shots fired incident

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet police responded to a shots fired incident early Saturday morning. No suspects or victims were located on scene according to police.

Around 2:15 a.m. Watervliet officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Avenue in Watervliet for a shots fired incident. Police say multiple shell casings were found in the street and officers talked to multiple witnesses in the area.

Police say an investigation is ongoing by detectives. A preliminary investigation found that the incident appears to be isolated between two people that know each other. Thankfully, no one was hit by the gunfire.

Police are asking anyone who may have information related to the incident or may have witnessed it to call the Watervliet Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at (518) 270-3892 or send an anonymous tip through Capital Region Crime Stoppers.