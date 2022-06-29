WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department has implemented a Body Worn Camera Program. The department said these cameras increase transparency, accountability, and trust with the Watervliet community.

“The implementation of a Body Worn Camera Program is a noteworthy accomplishment for both the city and the police department. The ability to capture an officer’s perspective of what transpired during an incident will establish an additional layer of credibility and reinforce our commitment to public trust,” said Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni.

The Watervliet Police Department also said the body worn cameras will reduce the number of civil cases brought against officers and increase the number of pre-trial guilty pleas. This will save time, money, and resources for the department and the city.

Body worn cameras (Watervliet PD)

Police said they conducted extensive research of available technology, along with law enforcement best practices. Field testing began in January followed by officer training on the new equipment in preparation for the full department rollout which began in early June.

“The city fully supports the Body Worn Camera Program and the many benefits it will provide,” said Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli. “This is an investment in our police department which will result in increased safety for our residents. The city remains committed to providing the tools and resources that will aid our police officers and build trust within our communities.”