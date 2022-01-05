Watervliet Police making adjustments for rising COVID cases

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department has implemented new adjustments for their police department as COVID cases surge across the country.
Adjustments:
- Officers will continue to respond in person to 911 emergency calls. If an officer responds to your location, please advise our dispatchers and officers if you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms and wear a mask.
- Access to WPD Headquarters located at 2-15th St. will be limited to essential personnel only.
- If you require police services for a non-active complaint, please contact the Albany County Dispatch Center (518-270-3833 option 2) and an officer will contact you via phone and evaluate what the appropriate follow-up will be. We strongly encourage members of the community not to respond to the WPD Lobby to file a report for a non-active complaint, barring extenuating circumstances.
- Child safety seat installations are suspended. All requests will be forwarded to CPS technicians who will prioritize and complete requests when COVID protocols are removed.
- WPD will continue to accept/process pistol permit applications but interviews are suspended until further notice.
WPD will continue to evaluate the situation and adjust when appropriate.