Watervliet Police making adjustments for rising COVID cases

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department has implemented new adjustments for their police department as COVID cases surge across the country.

Adjustments:

Officers will continue to respond in person to 911 emergency calls. If an officer responds to your location, please advise our dispatchers and officers if you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms and wear a mask.

Access to WPD Headquarters located at 2-15th St. will be limited to essential personnel only.

If you require police services for a non-active complaint, please contact the Albany County Dispatch Center (518-270-3833 option 2) and an officer will contact you via phone and evaluate what the appropriate follow-up will be. We strongly encourage members of the community not to respond to the WPD Lobby to file a report for a non-active complaint, barring extenuating circumstances.

Child safety seat installations are suspended. All requests will be forwarded to CPS technicians who will prioritize and complete requests when COVID protocols are removed.

WPD will continue to accept/process pistol permit applications but interviews are suspended until further notice.

WPD will continue to evaluate the situation and adjust when appropriate.