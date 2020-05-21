Watervliet Police make quick arrest in reported CDTA bus robbery

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet Police arrested Paton Downs, 37, of Troy for an alleged robbery that took place on a CDTA bus.

Police say they responded to the area of 19th Street and 2nd Avenue on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery that had just happened on a CDTA bus. Through information received from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center, Watervliet Officers say they were able to quickly locate Downs at the top of the Congress Street Bridge heading into Troy.

During an investigation, police say they discovered that Downs had allegedly stolen a gold chain and gold watch from a 30-year-old victim while on the bus. Downs and the victim reportedly knew each other from a previous altercation that had taken place.

Police charged Downs with Robbery in the 3rd degree a class D Felony, Grand Larceny in the 4th degree a class E felony, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th degree a class A misdemeanor.

Police say Downs was then turned over to the Albany County Correctional Facility for virtual arraignment.

The Watervliet Police Department would also like to acknowledge the coordination between the Albany County Sheriff’s dispatchers and the Watervliet Police patrol division. The Department says because of the accurate information relayed from the dispatch center to the officers on the street, police were able to quickly find their suspect. Police say it was so quick that when they found Downs he was reportedly still holding the stolen items in his hands.

