Watervliet Police investigating robbery at Pioneer Savings Bank

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Pioneer Savings Bank located at 2000 2nd Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police say a male suspect demanded money and and implied he had a weapon, though he never actually displayed one. The suspect then fled the scene with the money.

In addition to the Watervliet Police Department, the Troy Police Department, Menands Police Department, Green Island Police Department, and Cohoes Police Department all responded to the scene.

Police have not yet released any photos of video of the scene due to “investigatory reasons.”

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Watervliet Police Department at 518-270-3833. Confidential tips may also be submitted at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com