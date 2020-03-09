Watervliet Police attempt to locate a man with several arrest warrants

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department is searching for a man with multiple arrest warrants from Watervliet and Schenectady.

Police said Jason Nesmith is wanted for alleged aggravated harassment, criminal mischief, aggravated family offense and criminal contempt.

He was seen operating a red Mercedez Benz C300 with NY plates JDG 8379. Police said Nesmith is known for fleeing from officers and resisting arrest.

If anyone has any information on his location or if you happen to see him, police said not to approach the man but instead call Watervliet Police at (518) 270-3833. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information that could lead to an arrest.

You may also submit an anonymous tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.