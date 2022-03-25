WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Watervliet Police Department, two people were arrested after a child was hospitalized. Police say the child was assaulted and only 18-months-old.

On March 18, Watervliet Police, along with the NYS Office of Children and Family Services, responded to a local hospital to investigate a complaint of an assault against an 18-month-old child. An investigation determined that the child’s injuries were a result of two separate attacks on two separate days.

Police say the person behind both attacks is Matthew M. Foster, 26 of Watervliet, who is the boyfriend of the child’s mother. It was also determined that the child’s mother, Macy Bourbeau, 20, of Queensbury, failed to provide medical care to the child following the assaults.

The child was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover. On March 22, Matthew M. Foster was arrested and charged with:

Assault in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

On March 24, Macy Bourbeau was arrested and charged with:

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Foster was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility

without bail. Bourbeau was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and released on her own recognizance.