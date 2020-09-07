Watervliet minor charged for alleged Stewart’s robbery

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police say a 17-year-old from Watervliet was arrested Sunday night for allegedly robbing the Stewart’s on 112th Street. He will be charged as an adolescent offender.

Officers responded to an emergency request for help at Stewart’s at 10:30 p.m. Employees told police that a robber implied that he had a weapon, demanded money, got an undetermined amount of money from the registers, and fled the scene.

Officers shared a physical description of the robber, provided by the Stewart’s employees, with all on-duty police and surrounding law enforcement agencies. Police say patrol officers were able to find someone matching the description around 2nd Avenue and 107th Street in Troy.

Other Troy Police patrol officers located an individual matching the suspect description in the area of Second Avenue and 107th Street in Troy. They chased him on foot and apprehended him, and police say employees identified him as the robber. They also say they did not find a weapon.

