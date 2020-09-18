Watervliet man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually exploiting a child

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Watervliet man was sentenced to 180 months in prison for sexually exploiting a child. Aaron Vroman, 30, pleaded guilty to secretly videotaping a minor using the bathroom with the purpose to obtain explicit images of the child’s genitals.

Vroman also admitted that he touched that same victim’s genital area over the victim’s underwear while the victim was sleeping and that he video-recorded that conduct.

An investigation in the case found that Vroman also possessed images of child pornography on his laptop computer that did not involve the victim and that he obtained via the internet, including videos depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of pre-pubescent girls.

Senior United States District Judge Norman Mordue imposed a 25-year term of supervised release after Vroman is released from prison. Vroman will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

