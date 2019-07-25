Watervliet man pleads guilty in child sex case

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man pleaded guilty in court Thursday to charges of sexually exploiting a child and possessing child pornography.

Aaron Vroman, 29, admitted in court to secretly video taping a minor in the bathroom on at least four occasions and then inappropriately touching that same child while they slept.

Vroman pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and child pornography. Vroman faces at least 15 years, and up to 30 years in prison on the sexual exploitation count and up to 20 years in prison for each child pornography count. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.