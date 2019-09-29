Watervliet man charged with felony drug possession, DWI

by: Marangeli Lopez

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man was arrested and is facing felony drug charges after Saratoga County sheriff deputies alleged he was driving drunk and possessed cocaine.

At around 2:13 a.m. Saturday, Anthony McAvoy, 32, was pulled over for an inadequate brake lamp on the I-87 southbound on-ramp in Clifton Park.

According to deputies, McAvoy was intoxicated and during a search, they allegedly found more than an ounce of cocaine in his possession.

He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

He was arraigned in the Halfmoon town court and released pending a furute court date.

