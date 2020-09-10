Watervliet man arrested on drugs charges

BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT, (NEWS10) – A Watervliet man has been arrested on charges of Possession of Heroin and Possession of Cocaine after a traffic stop in Vermont. Police arrested 51-year-old William G. Jenkins Jr after a car he was a passenger in was stopped for speeding on US Route 7.

Officers say Jenkins was in possession of narcotics and $4,444 in cash. Jenkins was held on $5000bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, ahead of his court date on September 10.

