Watervliet man arrested for selling alcohol to minors at convenience store

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department arrested and charged a man for selling alcohol to minors following an undercover compliance check investigation.

Police said the arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the New York State Liquor Authority titled “No Fun Under 21,” where they conducted compliance checks of 18 city bars and stores to ensure they were not selling alcohol to minors.

The Watervliet man was arrested for the sale of alcohol to a minor at Nutting’s convenience store located at 1359 5th Ave.

Police said 17 out of 18 establishments they checked were in compliance.