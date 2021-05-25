Watervliet man accused in seal coating scam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man was arrested Tuesday following a months-long investigation by New York State Police regarding a seal coating scam. Police say the suspects came to the victim’s house promising to do work but never did.

New York State Police in Princetown arrested Michael Brooks, 26, of Watervliet after police say he offered to complete a seal coating job, along with his associate, John Williams III, 39, of Troy, for a Rotterdam resident. It is reported that the victim paid upwards of $8,000 after receiving multiple demands for payment but the work was never completed.

Charges:

Grand Larceny 3 rd degree (D felony)

degree (D felony) Grand Larceny 4th degree (E felony).

Williams was taken into custody by State Police in February of 2021 when he was turned over by the Albany Police Department after answering charges in Albany.

Brooks was reportedly found in the city of Watervliet and taken into police custody. He was processed at SP Princetown and taken to Schenectady County to await arraignment.