Watervliet man arrested after police find cocaine, heroin, and cash

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say they arrested Roosevelt B. Cobb, 67, of Watervliet on Thursday after a traffic stop allegedly yielded drugs, cash, and paraphernalia that indicated narcotics sales.

Police say they pulled over the blue 2009 PT Cruiser Cobb was driving on Central Avenue and Wolf Road after observing a vehicle and traffic violation at around 11:30 p.m. Police say that during the interview, they saw a plastic bag with cocaine sticking out of Cobb’s sweatshirt.

Roosevelt Cobb mugshot. (Colonie PD)

The investigation that followed allegedly yielded over 15 grams of cocaine packaged into three bags, 20 glassine paper envelopes of heroin, a scale, and over $1,200 in cash.

Drugs seized by Colonie Police.

The charges against Cobb are:

Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance is a class B felony. According to state sentencing guidelines, a conviction for just one count is worth a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

LATEST STORIES