Police: Watervliet man arrested after allegedly shooting Colonie business

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Colonie Police Department, a Watervliet man was arrested after a building was damaged by a bullet. The man allegedly shot a business while driving by his car.

On January 12, the Colonie Police Department was notified of damage to the building of Fuccillo Volkswagen at 2240 Central Avenue in Colonie. The damage appeared to have been caused by a bullet.

After investigation, it was determined that this damage was caused on January 6, at around 3:30 a.m. The damage was allegedly caused by a bullet fired from a moving vehicle, which was traveling on Central Avenue.

Colonie Police identified the vehicle, and subsequently the alleged person responsible for firing the bullet. That person was identified as Kristopher M. Brenenstuhl, 41, of Watervliet.

Brenenstuhl was found at his residence and later charged. The weapon believed to have been used was recovered. At the time of this incident, the defendant had a valid NYS pistol permit. This permit status will be reviewed.

Charges: