WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the 7th year in a year in a row, a great bunch of kids in Watervliet held their annual charity lemonade stand. On Thursday, the group of friends and cousins baked up sweet treats to raise money for two big causes.

The group is selling lemonade on Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2323 3rd Ave. in Watervliet. This year, the kids are raising money for Community Hospice and Dress of Success. In the past, they have donated their proceeds to the Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, Ronald McDonald House, Albany Community Action Partnership, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, Fisher House Project, and Donate Life NY. Over the years, they have raised over $3,000 in total. They want to raise over $200 this year.

This is an event the children look forward too in weeks prior. “They’re involved in the process from the start to finish. They work for a least a couple weeks on it, like posters, signs, we talk about what charities we want to choose,” said Crystal Staccio, mom in charge of the lemonade stand.

Hope you have a sweet tooth because this year, the group is selling desserts from cookies to muffins, lemonade, and loom jewelry.

“It’s amazing to see and it’s amazing to see them through the years how much they’ve grown and how much they still want to give back,” said Crystal.