WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Housing Authority held their 15th annual laptops for graduating seniors ceremony.

The organization donating fully equipped laptops to 15 students in low-income housing and others in need. Executive Director Matthew Ethier said he hopes the students will use the computers to be successful and pay it forward in the future.

“From the moment that they get the letter from us that the program is going on, he conversations they have with the guidance office at their high schools, when they come in and give us their letter of acceptance from college you can see they’re really looking forward to getting started in the fall,” Ethier said.

In order to keep the laptop, students need to commit to completing at least one full year of college.